Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Granola

November 13, 2020 | 1:11pm
A childhood lunch classic, oatmeal cookie flavors are turned into a breakfast time granola.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 3 Cups old fashioned oats
- 1/2 Cup raisins
- 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix flour, cinnamon and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter, sugar and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.
Stir in oats.
Crumble into large pieces onto 2 foil-lined 15x10x1 inch baking pans.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp.
Cool completely on wire rack.
Stir in raisins and walnuts.
Store in airtight container up to 1 week.
Servings20
Calories Per Serving182
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol12mg4%
Protein3g6%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A39µg4%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium107mg2%
Sodium34mg1%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%