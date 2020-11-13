  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Granola

November 13, 2020 | 1:11pm
A favorite dessert, translated to a favorite healthy breakfast
Courtesy of McCormick

A childhood lunch classic, oatmeal cookie flavors are turned into a breakfast time granola.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
182
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 3 Cups old fashioned oats
  • 1/2 Cup raisins
  • 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, cinnamon and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.

Beat butter, sugar and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Stir in oats.

Crumble into large pieces onto 2 foil-lined 15x10x1 inch baking pans.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp.

Cool completely on wire rack.

Stir in raisins and walnuts.

Store in airtight container up to 1 week.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving182
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol12mg4%
Protein3g6%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A39µg4%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium107mg2%
Sodium34mg1%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
christmas recipes
cookies
gifts
granola
oatmeal
oats
raisins
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Granola