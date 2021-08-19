Step 1: Heat a panini press or the flat sides of a waffle iron. Alternatively, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.

Step 2: While the pan heats, spread the butter over one side of each piece of bread.

Step 3: Spread the nut butter evenly over the non-buttered side of 2 slices of the bread. Press half of the fruit into the nut butter on each slice of bread.

Step 4: Spread the jam evenly over the non-buttered side of the other 2 bread slices. Sandwich the breads together.

Step 5: Place on the hot panini press (or into the cast-iron skillet). Close the panini press (or use a heavy lid or smaller skillet to stack onto the sandwiches in the cast-iron). Cook until crisped and golden, about 4 minutes. (You’ll need to flip the sandwiches if cooking them in the skillet).

Step 6: Transfer to a cutting board. Cut in half and serve hot.