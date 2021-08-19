This fun, grilled riff on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich adds fresh fruit for extra texture and flavor. If you don't have a panini press you can make it in a pan or even a waffle iron. Use whatever nut butter - or nut-free butter - you prefer. To transport these sandwiches, skip the cooking. Instead, assemble them on frozen bread slices and wrap in plastic. Pack into an insulated bag with an ice pack. The cold sandwiches will stay fresh for a half day or more.
Ingredients
- Softened butter
- 4 slices marble rye bread or whole grain bread
- 4 to 6 tablespoons chunky peanut butter, cashew butter, almond butter or sun butter
- 1/3 Cup resh blueberries or very thinly sliced fresh peaches or strawberries
- 2 to 3 tablespoons blueberry, peach or strawberry jam or preserves
Directions
Step 1: Heat a panini press or the flat sides of a waffle iron. Alternatively, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: While the pan heats, spread the butter over one side of each piece of bread.
Step 3: Spread the nut butter evenly over the non-buttered side of 2 slices of the bread. Press half of the fruit into the nut butter on each slice of bread.
Step 4: Spread the jam evenly over the non-buttered side of the other 2 bread slices. Sandwich the breads together.
Step 5: Place on the hot panini press (or into the cast-iron skillet). Close the panini press (or use a heavy lid or smaller skillet to stack onto the sandwiches in the cast-iron). Cook until crisped and golden, about 4 minutes. (You’ll need to flip the sandwiches if cooking them in the skillet).
Step 6: Transfer to a cutting board. Cut in half and serve hot.