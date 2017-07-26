No-Bake Rosé Cheesecake

Place 1/2 cup of the rosé wine in a small bowl and sprinkle with the gelatin.

Allow to soften for 5 minutes. Bring the remaining 1/2 cup of rosé wine and the water to a boil; add the sugar and stir to dissolve.

Pour over the gelatin mixture and stir until the gelatin has completely dissolved.

Pour into a 9-inch square baking dish (or another vessel with a similar surface area) and refrigerate for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened to a syrup-like consistency.