  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

No-Bake Rosé Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust, rosé-infused no-bake cheesecake filling, and a rosé gelatin poured on top of cantaloupe and blackberries
Jul 26, 2017 | 12:54 pm
By
Editor
No Bake Rosé Cheesecake
Brown Eyed Baker

This recipe is courtesy of Brown Eyed Baker, in partnership with Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

 

16
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the gelatin layer:

  • 1 Cup rosé wine
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 1 Cup water
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

For the crust:

  • 1 1/2 Cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 6 Tablespoons salted butter, melted
  • Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese (preferably Philadelphia) at room temperature
  • 1/4 Cup rosé wine
  • 1 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar

To finish assembling the cheesecake:

  • 1 1/2 Cup cantaloupe balls 1-inch in diameter (the small side of a standard melon baller)
  • 1 1/2 Cup blackberries

Directions

For the gelatin layer:

Place 1/2 cup of the rosé wine in a small bowl and sprinkle with the gelatin.

Allow to soften for 5 minutes. Bring the remaining 1/2 cup of rosé wine and the water to a boil; add the sugar and stir to dissolve.

Pour over the gelatin mixture and stir until the gelatin has completely dissolved.

Pour into a 9-inch square baking dish (or another vessel with a similar surface area) and refrigerate for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened to a syrup-like consistency.

For the crust:

In a medium bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and sugar.

Pour the melted butter over top and, using a fork, stir together until the mixture is evenly moistened.

Transfer to a 9-inch springform pan and press into an even layer.

Refrigerate while you prepare the cheesecake filling.

Using an electric mixer on medium-low speed, beat together the cream cheese and rosé wine until completely smooth, about 1 minute.

Add the heavy cream and beat on medium speed until the mixture has thickened, about 30 seconds.

Increase the speed to medium-high and gradually add the sugar, then continue to beat until the mixture is very thick and holds very stiff peaks (about 2 minutes total).

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and beat for another 30 seconds.

Pile the filling on top of the crust and smooth the top with a spatula.

To finish assembling the cheesecake:

Lightly press the blackberries and cantaloupe onto the top of the cheesecake as desired.

Refrigerate if the gelatin mixture is not ready yet.

Once the gelatin mixture has reached the thick, syrupy consistency, very slowly pour it over the fruit.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours prior to serving.

When ready to serve, run a sharp knife around the edge of the springform pan and release the sides.

The cheesecake can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Notes:

Given that there is uncooked wine in this recipe, it is not recommended to serve it to children.

This cheesecake can be prepared a day in advance and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
12g
13%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
23mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
43g
33%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
91µg
13%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
7µg
8%
Calcium, Ca
118mg
12%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
92µg
23%
Iron, Fe
7mg
39%
Magnesium, Mg
29mg
9%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
121mg
17%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
260mg
17%
Water
42g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.