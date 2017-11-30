No-Bake Cinnamon Rolls

1. For the dough, whisk together the milk, sugar and yeast in a bowl and let stand until frothy, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of an electric mixer and with the paddle attachment beat in the egg and salt on medium-high speed. Change to the dough hook and add 1 1/2 cups of the flour and mix on medium speed until a somewhat smooth dough forms, about 3-4 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium-low and add the butter and enough of the remaining flour so that the dough is not sticky but is smooth and soft. Transfer to an oiled boil, cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

2. Press the dough down then turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead 2-3 times then roll the dough out to a 12” x 10” rectangle. For the filling, combine the sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well. Spread the top of the dough with the softened 2 tablespoons butter then sprinkle the sugar mixture evenly over the top. Starting at the long side closest to you, tightly roll the dough up jellyroll style. Evenly cut the log crosswise into 12 pieces. Line the bottom of a 10” cast iron skillet with a parchment paper circle that completely covers the bottom of the pan and goes slightly up the sides. Arrange the rolls cut side up in a single layer in the skillet. Top with a second parchment circle then cover the pan with plastic wrap and let the rolls rise 30 minutes.

3. Remove the plastic wrap from the skillet and cover it tightly with a sheet of aluminum foil. Place the skillet on the stove over very low heat and cook 15 minutes. Remove the foil and place the bottom side of a large baking sheet over the skillet then invert so that the rolls fall in a circle onto the baking sheet. Place the skillet back on the stove and slide the rolls back into the skillet (on the parchment). Cover with the aluminum foil and cook until the rolls are lightly browned and cooked through about 12-15 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and cool 10 minutes.

4. While the rolls cool make the glaze. Combine the confectioners’ sugar, milk, melted butter and vanilla extract in a bowl and mix until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cinnamon rolls and let set 10 minutes before serving.