  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks

June 24, 2020 | 10:08am
Ready in 15 minutes
Photo courtesy of Perdue

Kick your chicken up a notch with this Nashville hot chicken recipe that can be on the table in 15 minutes. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
573
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Creative Hot Dog Recipes
Solving the Mystery of Hot Cross Buns with 5 Recipes
10 Hot and Spicy Recipes That Could Help You Live Longer

Notes

Perdue Breaded Popcorn Chicken (26 oz.) can be used in place of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.).

Ingredients

  • 1 package Perdue Simply Smart Organics Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.)
  • 1 Cup vegetable oil
  • 6 Tablespoons cayenne pepper
  • 4 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Sliced pickles, for serving
  • Coleslaw, for serving

Directions

Preheat an oven to 425 F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9–10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time.

In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt.

Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil.

Place the Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks in a basket and serve with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving573
Total Fat52g80%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol59mg20%
Protein16g31%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A166µg18%
Vitamin B120.2µg10%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.9%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E10mg69%
Vitamin K20µg16%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated32gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus142mg20%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium322mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.1%
Sodium427mg18%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Trans0.4gN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes