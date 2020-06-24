Kick your chicken up a notch with this Nashville hot chicken recipe that can be on the table in 15 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Notes
Perdue Breaded Popcorn Chicken (26 oz.) can be used in place of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.).
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue Simply Smart Organics Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (24 oz.)
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 6 Tablespoons cayenne pepper
- 4 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Sliced pickles, for serving
- Coleslaw, for serving
Directions
Preheat an oven to 425 F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9–10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time.
In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt.
Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil.
Place the Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks in a basket and serve with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink. Serve immediately.