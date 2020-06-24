Preheat an oven to 425 F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chunks in a single layer on the baking sheet and heat for 9–10 minutes. For a crispier product, turn halfway through the heating time.

In a bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt.

Dunk the cooked chicken chunks in the cayenne pepper oil.

Place the Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks in a basket and serve with pickles, coleslaw and something really cold to drink. Serve immediately.