Mushroom and Red Rice Casserole

Place an oven rack in the center of the oven, then preheat to 450ºF. Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling on high. Once boiling, add the rice. Cook, uncovered, 25 to 27 minutes, or until tender. Turn off the heat. Drain thoroughly and return to the pot. Add up to half the butter (you will have extra); stir to thoroughly combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

While rice cooks, wash and dry the fresh produce. In a bowl, combine the dried porcini mushrooms and 1 cup of hot water; let stand for at least 10 minutes. Peel and medium dice the carrots. Peel and medium dice the turnip. Thinly slice the cremini mushrooms. Peel and roughly chop the garlic. Remove and discard the kale stems; roughly chop the leaves. Pick the thyme leaves off the stems; discard the stems and roughly chop the leaves. Grate the cheese on the small side of a box grater.

In a large pan, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the carrots and turnip; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the cremini mushrooms and garlic; season with salt and pepper. (If the pan seems dry, add a drizzle of olive oil.) Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the kale; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly wilted.

While the vegetables cook, reserving the water, transfer the rehydrated porcini mushrooms to a cutting board; roughly chop. Add the chopped porcini mushrooms, reserved mushroom water, and thyme to the pan; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes, or until the kale has wilted and the liquid is slightly reduced in volume. Turn off the heat; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the finished vegetables and sour cream to the pot of cooked rice. Stir to combine; season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a baking dish. Using a spoon, create 2 wells in the center of the casserole. Crack an egg into a small bowl; carefully pour into a well. Repeat with the remaining egg. Season with salt and pepper. Evenly top with half the cheese.

Bake the casserole 10 to 12 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your desired degree of doneness. Remove from the oven and let stand for 2 minutes before serving. Garnish with the remaining cheese. Enjoy!