Moroccan Fish Tagine

This is a really simple recipe that requires minimal effort with maximum taste! It's not often I rave about a product but I am a huge fan of the Mina products and would recommend them to cooks of all levels.
Pour half of the tagine sauce in a skillet or baking dish and arrange the vegetables on top alternating pieces.
Place fish over the vegetables and pour the reserved tagine sauce over the fish and vegetables.
Cover and cook on low heat or if using a baking dish in a 400° F oven for 30 minutes.
Serve with couscous or rice.