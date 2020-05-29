May 29, 2020 | 12:41pm
Dasha Petrenko/Shutterstock
You don't need alcohol to enjoy that nice, refreshing mojito taste. Add some limes, mint, simple syrup and lime juice to a club or lemon-lime soda for a fauxjito.
Ingredients
- 3 lime slices, plus 1 for garnish
- 6 mint leaves, plus 1 for garnish
- 2 Ounces lime juice
- 1 Ounce simple syrup
- 4 Ounces club soda or lemon-lime soda
Directions
Muddle lime slices and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker or in a glass using a spoon or muddler.
Add lime juice and simple syrup and shake or stir to combine.
Pour over ice and add soda, stirring once.
Garnish with lime and mint before serving.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving97
Sugar22gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Potassium112mg2%
Sodium42mg2%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Water191gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.2%