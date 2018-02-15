  1. Home
Mixed Up Monkey Cocktail
This drink was originally conceived to be served from a cement mixer-size cocktail shaker
Feb 15, 2018 | 2:20 pm
By
Editor
Monkey Shoulder on the Monkey Mixer's hood
Courtesy

Don't be surprised if you spot a cement truck-sized cocktail shaker driving down the highway this year. The blended Scotch whisky Monkey Shoulder has launched the Monkey Mixer, a touring cocktail truck that will definitely serve a crowd. 

The debut cocktail will be served during Arizona Cocktail Week and is the Mixed Up Monkey. The best part of cocktail preparation is that, as long as the ratios remain the same, this cocktail could serve one or 100. While you probably won't be pouring from an industrial vehicle, you can still throw a party with this fun beverage.

1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 parts Monkey Shoulder
  • 3/4 part mint simple syrup
  • 1/2 part fresh lemon juice
  • 3 parts soda
  • fresh mint sprig garnish

Directions

Shake the first three ingredients and top with soda. Garnish with the mint sprig.

