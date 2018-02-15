Mixed Up Monkey Cocktail

This drink was originally conceived to be served from a cement mixer-size cocktail shaker

Don't be surprised if you spot a cement truck-sized cocktail shaker driving down the highway this year. The blended Scotch whisky Monkey Shoulder has launched the Monkey Mixer, a touring cocktail truck that will definitely serve a crowd.

The debut cocktail will be served during Arizona Cocktail Week and is the Mixed Up Monkey. The best part of cocktail preparation is that, as long as the ratios remain the same, this cocktail could serve one or 100. While you probably won't be pouring from an industrial vehicle, you can still throw a party with this fun beverage.