October 10, 2021
vaaseenaa/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This versatile dressing is great over salad, but also try it on raw veggies, cooked vegetables such as sweet potatoes or stir frys, drizzled over grains, or use it as a seafood marinade.
This recipe is from The Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, Florida and was originaly published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups plus 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 3/4 Ounces sesame oil
- 1 1/2 ounces blonde miso paste
- 3 Ounces wildflower honey
- 1/2 Cup tahini paste
- 1/2 Cup hoisin sauce
- 2 Cups mayonnaise
Directions
Step 1: Using a blender or food processor, combine 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 3/4 ounce sesame oil, 1 1/2 ounces blonde miso paste, 3 ounces wildflower honey, 1/2 cup tahini paste and 1/2 cup hoisin sauce. Mix until combined.
Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and whisk in 2 cups mayonnaise until smooth. Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 quart.