These are convenient and portable little balls of health and happiness. Roll them up and add to a thermos for school, have for a quick breakfast or keep them in the fridge at work for a quickie warm-up any time.

This recipe is just a guide — add whatever flavors you like. We love fresh grated ginger in our miso; it’s calming and refreshing. Our favorite combination is below — for more inspiration check the notes. The key is to chop everything quite finely so it fits into the balls nicely. Feel free to add more substantial ingredients when you dissolve the balls in water. — Sharon Flynn, author of Ferment for Good