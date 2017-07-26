These are convenient and portable little balls of health and happiness. Roll them up and add to a thermos for school, have for a quick breakfast or keep them in the fridge at work for a quickie warm-up any time.
This recipe is just a guide — add whatever flavors you like. We love fresh grated ginger in our miso; it’s calming and refreshing. Our favorite combination is below — for more inspiration check the notes. The key is to chop everything quite finely so it fits into the balls nicely. Feel free to add more substantial ingredients when you dissolve the balls in water. — Sharon Flynn, author of Ferment for Good
I have tried plenty of elaborate combinations, but the simplest are the best every time. You can use good quality powdered dashi, small dried fish, 1–2 tablespoons of black sesame paste, dried daikon (3–5 pieces depending on size, finely chopped), or even 1–2 tablespoons of kimchi paste. This makes a lovely spicy soup reminiscent of Thai tom yum.
In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to form a paste.
Take a tablespoon of mixture and roll into a ball.
Repeat until all the mixture is used.
Wet your hands or use sesame oil to keep the balls from sticking — the oil adds a bit of flavor at the same time.
To store, layer the balls in an airtight container, or wrap them in a small square of wax paper or plastic wrap, twist the end, and pack into a jar.
To drink, cover a ball with 7 fluid ounces of boiling water in a mug or bowl.
Recipe adapted from Ferment for Good by Sharon Flynn (Hardie Grant, 2017)