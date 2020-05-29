  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mint Julep Mocktails

May 29, 2020 | 1:14pm
By
A Southern cocktail everyone can drink
Mint Julep Mocktails
Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock

Mint juleps are a classic cocktail of the South, and now everyone can try it with this non-alcoholic recipe. Just add lemon juice, simple syrup and some mint leaves to a glass of ginger ale.

Ready in
40 m
35 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Ounces simple syrup
  • 3 Ounces lemon juice
  • 4 springs of mint, plus more for garnish
  • Ice
  • 12 Ounces ginger ale

Directions

Combine simple syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker or glass. Add mint sprigs and muddle well.

Leave muddled mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Pour mixture over ice, dividing between four glasses.

Pour 3 ounces of ginger ale in each glass.

Garnish with mint and serve.

 

Tags
best recipes
mocktail recipes
mint julep mocktail
mint julep mocktail recipe