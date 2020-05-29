Mint Julep Mocktails

May 29, 2020 | 1:14pm
Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock
Mint juleps are a classic cocktail of the South, and now everyone can try it with this non-alcoholic recipe. Just add lemon juice, simple syrup and some mint leaves to a glass of ginger ale.
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces simple syrup
- 3 Ounces lemon juice
- 4 springs of mint, plus more for garnish
- Ice
- 12 Ounces ginger ale
Directions
Combine simple syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker or glass. Add mint sprigs and muddle well.
Leave muddled mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Pour mixture over ice, dividing between four glasses.
Pour 3 ounces of ginger ale in each glass.
Garnish with mint and serve.