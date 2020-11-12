Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge

Line a 9X9 baking dish with parchment paper or foil. Coat with non-stick cooking spray.

Place white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff in a large bowl.

Using a large saucepan over medium heat, melt sugar, butter, heavy whipping cream, and salt.

Cook until mixture starts to boil.

Boil for 5 minutes while constantly stirring to avoid burning.

Remove from heat and stir in mint extract and food coloring.

Pour sugar mixture over white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff.

Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

Stir in 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips.

Pour fudge mixture into prepared baking dish.

Top with remaining 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours and then cut into squares.