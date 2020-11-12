  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge

November 12, 2020
A classic combination
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Mint and chocolate are a classic holiday time combination, making this festive fudge a perfect edible gift for the gourmand in your life.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
6 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
36
Servings
206
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes to Make with Your Kids
From Chewy to Crisp: 12 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes for Every Taste
Best Fudge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups white chocolate chips
  • 1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow fluff
  • 3/4 Cups unsalted butter
  • 2 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon mint extract
  • 3 drops green food coloring
  • 3/4 Cups mini chocolate chips

Directions

Line a 9X9 baking dish with parchment paper or foil. Coat with non-stick cooking spray.

Place white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff in a large bowl.

Using a large saucepan over medium heat, melt sugar, butter, heavy whipping cream, and salt.

Cook until mixture starts to boil.

Boil for 5 minutes while constantly stirring to avoid burning.

Remove from heat and stir in mint extract and food coloring.

Pour sugar mixture over white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff.

Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

Stir in 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips.

Pour fudge mixture into prepared baking dish.

Top with remaining 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours and then cut into squares.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving206
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein1g3%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.6%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.6%
Magnesium2mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus29mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium45mg1%
Sodium30mg1%
Sugars, added26gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
chocolate
chocolate chips
chocolate recipes
christmas recipes
fudge
holiday recipes
mint
winter recipes
mint chocolate chip
Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge