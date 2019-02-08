In a small bowl, crack the eggs, add a dash of salt and pepper and whisk. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet until slightly smoking and sauté the tortilla strips until softened.

Add garlic, pico de gallo, salsa, roasted corn, and serrano rings. Stir for about 2 minutes.

Turn down the heat to medium-low. Pour egg mixture over this and let the mixture set for about 5 seconds, then pull a spatula slowly through to create large curds.

Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle the cheese over it.

Serve at once with warm flour tortillas and a side of black or refried beans. You can add sour cream and/or avocado as garnish.