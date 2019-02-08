Migas
Migas is a classic Tex-Mex breakfast dish made up of a mash of fried corn tortillas, eggs, pico de gallo, chiles and cheese. Austin's Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill is renowned for its migas dish. Z’Tejas’ chef Larkin Louro-Tully shared the recipe below and recommends using fresh, organic eggs and not overcooking them in the skillet. Seed the serrano peppers if you want to cut down on the heat.
Ingredients
- 4 corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-by-1-inch strips
- 3 Tablespoons canola oil
- 4 fresh, organic eggs
- 6 six-inch flour tortillas
- 1/2 Cup salsa fresca aka ‘pico de gallo’
- 1/3 Cup salsa
- 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
- 4 Tablespoons corn
- 2 serrano peppers, cut into 10 rings (leave out or de-seed if you don’t like the heat)
- 1/4 Cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 Cup freshly shredded Monterrey jack cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions
In a small bowl, crack the eggs, add a dash of salt and pepper and whisk. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet until slightly smoking and sauté the tortilla strips until softened.
Add garlic, pico de gallo, salsa, roasted corn, and serrano rings. Stir for about 2 minutes.
Turn down the heat to medium-low. Pour egg mixture over this and let the mixture set for about 5 seconds, then pull a spatula slowly through to create large curds.
Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle the cheese over it.
Serve at once with warm flour tortillas and a side of black or refried beans. You can add sour cream and/or avocado as garnish.