4.5
2 ratings

Migas

By
Editor
Try this Tex-Mex spin on your scrambled eggs
Migas
istockphoto.com

Migas is a classic Tex-Mex breakfast dish made up of a mash of fried corn tortillas, eggs, pico de gallo, chiles and cheese. Austin's Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill is renowned for its migas dish. Z’Tejas’ chef Larkin Louro-Tully shared the recipe below and recommends using fresh, organic eggs and not overcooking them in the skillet. Seed the serrano peppers if you want to cut down on the heat.

2
Servings
1025
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-by-1-inch strips
  • 3 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 fresh, organic eggs
  • 6 six-inch flour tortillas
  • 1/2 Cup salsa fresca aka ‘pico de gallo’
  • 1/3 Cup salsa
  • 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
  • 4 Tablespoons corn
  • 2 serrano peppers, cut into 10 rings (leave out or de-seed if you don’t like the heat)
  • 1/4 Cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 Cup freshly shredded Monterrey jack cheese
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions

In a small bowl, crack the eggs, add a dash of salt and pepper and whisk. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet until slightly smoking and sauté the tortilla strips until softened.

Add garlic, pico de gallo, salsa, roasted corn, and serrano rings. Stir for about 2 minutes.

Turn down the heat to medium-low. Pour egg mixture over this and let the mixture set for about 5 seconds, then pull a spatula slowly through to create large curds.

Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle the cheese over it.

Serve at once with warm flour tortillas and a side of black or refried beans. You can add sour cream and/or avocado as garnish.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
52g
80%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
12g
61%
Cholesterol
349mg
100%
Protein
35g
71%
Carbs
108g
36%
Vitamin A
238µg
26%
Vitamin B12
1µg
43%
Vitamin B6
0.6mg
45.3%
Vitamin C
7mg
8%
Vitamin D
2µg
13%
Vitamin E
8mg
50%
Vitamin K
30µg
25%
Calcium
590mg
59%
Fiber
10g
38%
Folate (food)
91µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
339µg
85%
Folic acid
147µg
N/A
Iron
8mg
44%
Magnesium
111mg
27%
Monounsaturated
25g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
9mg
54%
Phosphorus
836mg
100%
Polyunsaturated
12g
N/A
Potassium
834mg
18%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.8mg
60.6%
Sodium
2192mg
91%
Thiamin (B1)
0.9mg
73.2%
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
4mg
36%
