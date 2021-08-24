  1. Home
Middle Eastern Style Pickled Turnips

August 24, 2021 | 3:45pm
Making your own pickles isn't especially difficult
Middle Eastern Style Pickled Turnips Recipe
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

The flavor of these delicious and easy-to-make pickles is similar to western-style pickles, but the hot pink color from the beets identifies it immediately as being from the Middle East.

Ready in
7 days
30 m
(prepare time)
7 days
(cook time)
10
Servings
41
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup white distilled vinegar
  • 1/3 Cup Kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 jalapeno, serrano or Fresno chili, cut in half or into 1/4-inch rings (optional)
  • 2 Pounds turnips, trimmed, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch square sticks, bite-sized chunks or 1/2-inch thick half circles
  • 1 beet, trimmed, peeled and cut same as turnips

Directions

Step 1: To make the brine: Combine 3 cups water, 1 cup white vinegar, 1/3 cup kosher salt and 1 tablespoon sugar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat over high flame, stirring occasionally, until salt is completely dissolved, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

Step 2: Place 2 cloves crushed garlic, 2 bay leaves and optional chili in the bottom of a large canning jar (or divide between two smaller jars). Add 2 pounds trimmed, cut turnips and 1 trimmed, cut beet.

Step 3: Pour brine into jars, covering vegetables completely and coming to 1/2-inch below top. Screw lids tightly onto jars.

Step 4: Place jars in a cool, dry place for 5 to 7 days. When ready to eat, store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

