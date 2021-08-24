Middle Eastern Style Pickled Turnips

Step 1: To make the brine: Combine 3 cups water, 1 cup white vinegar, 1/3 cup kosher salt and 1 tablespoon sugar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat over high flame, stirring occasionally, until salt is completely dissolved, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

Step 2: Place 2 cloves crushed garlic, 2 bay leaves and optional chili in the bottom of a large canning jar (or divide between two smaller jars). Add 2 pounds trimmed, cut turnips and 1 trimmed, cut beet.

Step 3: Pour brine into jars, covering vegetables completely and coming to 1/2-inch below top. Screw lids tightly onto jars.

Step 4: Place jars in a cool, dry place for 5 to 7 days. When ready to eat, store in the refrigerator for up to one month.