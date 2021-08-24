Middle Eastern Style Pickled Turnips

The flavor of these delicious and easy-to-make pickles is similar to western-style pickles, but the hot pink color from the beets identifies it immediately as being from the Middle East.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup white distilled vinegar
- 1/3 Cup Kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 jalapeno, serrano or Fresno chili, cut in half or into 1/4-inch rings (optional)
- 2 Pounds turnips, trimmed, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch square sticks, bite-sized chunks or 1/2-inch thick half circles
- 1 beet, trimmed, peeled and cut same as turnips
Directions
Step 1: To make the brine: Combine 3 cups water, 1 cup white vinegar, 1/3 cup kosher salt and 1 tablespoon sugar in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat over high flame, stirring occasionally, until salt is completely dissolved, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Step 2: Place 2 cloves crushed garlic, 2 bay leaves and optional chili in the bottom of a large canning jar (or divide between two smaller jars). Add 2 pounds trimmed, cut turnips and 1 trimmed, cut beet.
Step 3: Pour brine into jars, covering vegetables completely and coming to 1/2-inch below top. Screw lids tightly onto jars.
Step 4: Place jars in a cool, dry place for 5 to 7 days. When ready to eat, store in the refrigerator for up to one month.