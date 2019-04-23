April 23, 2019
Kesu01 / istockphoto.com
If you appreciate a good cocktail, you’ve likely had a Moscow mule with vodka, ginger beer and lime in a shiny copper mug. Try it with tequila instead and you’ve got yourself a Mexican mule.
This recipe is courtesy of Reed’s Ginger Beer.
Ingredients
- 1.5 Ounces tequila
- 4 Ounces ginger beer, preferably Reed’s (Extra or Strongest)
- Lime
Directions
Squeeze a lime into a copper mug.
Add two or three large ice cubes.
Add tequila.
Fill with ginger beer.
Stir lightly.