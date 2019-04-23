  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mexican Mule

By
Editor
mexican mule
Kesu01 / istockphoto.com

If you appreciate a good cocktail, you’ve likely had a Moscow mule with vodka, ginger beer and lime in a shiny copper mug. Try it with tequila instead and you’ve got yourself a Mexican mule.

This recipe is courtesy of Reed’s Ginger Beer.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 Ounces tequila
  • 4 Ounces ginger beer, preferably Reed’s (Extra or Strongest)
  • Lime

Directions

Squeeze a lime into a copper mug.

Add two or three large ice cubes.

Add tequila.

Fill with ginger beer.

Stir lightly.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving139
Sugar10gN/A
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A0.2µgN/A
Vitamin C3mg3%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)0.8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.8µg0.2%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium13mgN/A
Sodium9mgN/A
