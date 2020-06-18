Mesquite Chickpea Burger With Grilled Corn Topping

On this mesquite chickpea burger, corn makes it a masterpiece.
Ingredients
For the chickpea burgers
- 1 Medium sweet potato
- 1/2 Cup Quick-cooking oats
- 15 Ounces chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 Cup Grated zucchini
- 1/4 Cup Chopped cilantro
- 3 Tablespoons Mesquite seasoning
- 2 Tablespoons Brown sugar
- Oil
- 6 leaves of Tuscan kale, thick stems removed
- 6 slices of Heirloom tomato
- 3 White pita breads, toasted and halved
Grilled corn topping
- 2 Ears of fresh sweet corn, husks and silk strands removed
- 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons Crumbled queso fresco
- 1 Tablespoon Finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon Lime juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon Garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon Cumin
Directions
For the chickpea burgers
Pierce the sweet potato twice with a fork so excess steam can escape while cooking. Microwave on HIGH 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning potato over halfway through cooking. Let stand 5 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Remove skin from the potato.
Place oats in a food processor; cover. Process until finely ground. Add sweet potato and chickpeas; cover. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Transfer to a large bowl. Add zucchini and cilantro; mix well. Form mixture into 6 patties. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Grilled corn topping
Meanwhile, for the Grilled Corn Topping, grill corn over medium-high heat 10 minutes or until corn is tender and lightly charred, turning occasionally. Cool slightly. Cut corn kernels off cob. Mix corn kernels and remaining Corn Topping ingredients in medium bowl. Cover. Set aside while finishing burgers.
Brush both sides of chickpea patties lightly with oil. Mix Mesquite Seasoning and brown sugar in small bowl. Coat surface of each patty evenly with the rub mixture. Grill chickpea burgers over medium-high heat about 3 minutes per side or until burgers are golden brown with grill marks and heated through. Grill kale leaves until lightly wilted.
Serve burgers in pita breads with grilled kale, tomato slices and Grilled Corn Topping.