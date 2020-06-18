Mesquite Chickpea Burger With Grilled Corn Topping

Pierce the sweet potato twice with a fork so excess steam can escape while cooking. Microwave on HIGH 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning potato over halfway through cooking. Let stand 5 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Remove skin from the potato.

Place oats in a food processor; cover. Process until finely ground. Add sweet potato and chickpeas; cover. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Transfer to a large bowl. Add zucchini and cilantro; mix well. Form mixture into 6 patties. Refrigerate 1 hour.