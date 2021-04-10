Turkish breakfast is a ritual akin to American brunch—and it’s every bit as delicious. At the center of the table is menemen, a classic Turkish dish made of eggs scrambled with aromatic vegetables and often seasoned with a bit of Turkish red pepper.
This recipe is by Lisa Futterman and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For the peppers: mild green ones like anaheims, cubanelles or banana peppers work well, but sweet red peppers work too.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 medium peppers, chopped (see notes)
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 large eggs
Directions
Step 1: In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil until it shimmers. Add 1 chopped yellow onion and 2 chopped medium peppers; cook gently over medium heat until softened.
Step 2: Add 2 chopped tomatoes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes (optional), and salt and pepper to taste. Cook a bit more, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3: In a bowl, whisk 6 large eggs, then add to the vegetable mixture. Cook, stirring and scraping gently with a spatula, until soft-set. Serve at once directly from the pan.