  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Menemen

April 10, 2021
A shakshuka-like scramble of eggs, vegetables and Turkish red pepper
Menemen recipe - The Daily Meal
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Turkish breakfast is a ritual akin to American brunch—and it’s every bit as delicious. At the center of the table is menemen, a classic Turkish dish made of eggs scrambled with aromatic vegetables and often seasoned with a bit of Turkish red pepper.

This recipe is by Lisa Futterman and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
137
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the peppers: mild green ones like anaheims, cubanelles or banana peppers work well, but sweet red peppers work too.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 medium peppers, chopped (see notes)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 large eggs

Directions

Step 1: In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil until it shimmers. Add 1 chopped yellow onion and 2 chopped medium peppers; cook gently over medium heat until softened.

Step 2: Add 2 chopped tomatoes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes (optional), and salt and pepper to taste. Cook a bit more, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3: In a bowl, whisk 6 large eggs, then add to the vegetable mixture. Cook, stirring and scraping gently with a spatula, until soft-set. Serve at once directly from the pan.

Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
eggs
oregano
peppers
Red Pepper Flakes
scrambled eggs
tomato
Turkey
Turkish
Turkish Cuisine
Menemen