Make your own "candy" by baking matzo with brown sugar and butter, then topping it with melted chocolate and whatever toppings your heart desires. Try crushed Oreos, berries, or rainbow sprinkles.
This recipe is by Beth Ebin.
Ingredients
- 5 sheets of plain matzo
- 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) butter
- 1 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Cup chocolate chips
- Desired toppings, such as: sprinkles, crushed Oreos, mini marshmallows, M&Ms, fruit
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 2: On the baking sheets, evenly distribute 5 sheets of matzo (break to fit if needed).
Step 3: To a saucepan, add 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter and 1 cup brown sugar. Over medium heat, stir until melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 4: Pour caramel mixture over matzo and spread evenly. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.
Step 5: As soon as matzo comes out of the oven, sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate chips. Spread the chocolate as it starts to melt. Spread evenly over matzo and then top with any toppings you’d like, such as sprinkles, mini marshmallows, fruit, or M&Ms.
Step 6: Break into pieces once cooled. To store, put matzo candy pieces in an airtight container in the fridge.