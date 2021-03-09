Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2: On the baking sheets, evenly distribute 5 sheets of matzo (break to fit if needed).

Step 3: To a saucepan, add 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter and 1 cup brown sugar. Over medium heat, stir until melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4: Pour caramel mixture over matzo and spread evenly. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 5: As soon as matzo comes out of the oven, sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate chips. Spread the chocolate as it starts to melt. Spread evenly over matzo and then top with any toppings you’d like, such as sprinkles, mini marshmallows, fruit, or M&Ms.

Step 6: Break into pieces once cooled. To store, put matzo candy pieces in an airtight container in the fridge.