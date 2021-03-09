  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Matzo Candy

March 9, 2021 | 9:57am
By
The best Passover treat EVER
Matzo Candy recipe - The Daily Meal
Beth Ebin

Make your own "candy" by baking matzo with brown sugar and butter, then topping it with melted chocolate and whatever toppings your heart desires. Try crushed Oreos, berries, or rainbow sprinkles.

This recipe is by Beth Ebin.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
307
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Amazing Candy Cane-Inspired Recipes
Grab a Snickers! Amazing Recipes with Everybody’s Favorite Candy Bar
How to Make Peppermint Bark and More Candy Cane-Inspired Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 sheets of plain matzo
  • 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) butter
  • 1 Cup brown sugar
  • 1 Cup chocolate chips
  • Desired toppings, such as: sprinkles, crushed Oreos, mini marshmallows, M&Ms, fruit

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2: On the baking sheets, evenly distribute 5 sheets of matzo (break to fit if needed).

Step 3: To a saucepan, add 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter and 1 cup brown sugar. Over medium heat, stir until melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4: Pour caramel mixture over matzo and spread evenly. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 5: As soon as matzo comes out of the oven, sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate chips. Spread the chocolate as it starts to melt. Spread evenly over matzo and then top with any toppings you’d like, such as sprinkles, mini marshmallows, fruit, or M&Ms. 

Step 6: Break into pieces once cooled. To store, put matzo candy pieces in an airtight container in the fridge.

Tags
best recipes
candy
chocolate
chocolate chips
dessert
homemade
marshmallow
matzo
oreo
passover
Sprinkles
toppings
Matzo Candy