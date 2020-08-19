  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Matcha Smoothie

August 19, 2020
Matcha is taking over the internet
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

This matcha smoothie is filled with so much goodness and will start your day off right. Make it for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. 

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
522
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup frozen pineapple
  • 1/2 avocado
  • 1 handful of greens, spinach or kale
  • 1/2 Cup almond or coconut milk
  • 2 Teaspoons matcha powder
  • 1/2 banana

Directions

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend well. If it's too thick, add more milk. If it's too thin, add more ice or the other half banana.

If you want it to be a smoothie bowl, it needs to be thick. If you want to drink it out of a glass, just add more almond milk to make it thinner.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving522
Total Fat39g60%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Protein6g12%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A31µg3%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.8%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K41µg34%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)147µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)147µg37%
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium123mg29%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus192mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1228mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium28mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.3%
Water345gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
