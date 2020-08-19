August 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.
This matcha smoothie is filled with so much goodness and will start your day off right. Make it for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup frozen pineapple
- 1/2 avocado
- 1 handful of greens, spinach or kale
- 1/2 Cup almond or coconut milk
- 2 Teaspoons matcha powder
- 1/2 banana
Directions
Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend well. If it's too thick, add more milk. If it's too thin, add more ice or the other half banana.
If you want it to be a smoothie bowl, it needs to be thick. If you want to drink it out of a glass, just add more almond milk to make it thinner.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving522
Total Fat39g60%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Protein6g12%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A31µg3%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.8%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K41µg34%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)147µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)147µg37%
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium123mg29%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus192mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1228mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium28mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.3%
Water345gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
