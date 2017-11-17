Matcha Cookies

If you're a big fan of matcha now you can finally have your favorite flavor in snack form. I like these cookies as they're not too sweet and are a slightly more unique addition to your spread.
In a standing mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the rest of your dry ingredients and continue mixing.
Form the dough into 2 balls, cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.
Place parchment paper on baking sheets, grease lightly and place the cookies 2 inches apart from one another.
Bake for 10-15 (make sure they are still pale in color.