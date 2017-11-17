  1. Home
Matcha Cookies
Start cooking and baking with matcha, it's so good for you!
If you're a big fan of matcha now you can finally have your favorite flavor in snack form. I like these cookies as they're not too sweet and are a slightly more unique addition to your spread.

12
Servings
202
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cookies:

  • 3/4 Cups unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup almond flour
  • 1/4 Cup confectioners' sugar
  • 5 Teaspoons matcha green tea (adjust if you want a more delicate flavor)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

For the cookies:

In a standing mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the rest of your dry ingredients and continue mixing.

Form the dough into 2 balls, cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place parchment paper on baking sheets, grease lightly and place the cookies 2 inches apart from one another.

Bake for 10-15 (make sure they are still pale in color.

