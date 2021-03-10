This is a variation on the traditional pickled salmon sold in every Jewish delicatessen. The difference: The salmon is more delicate and less vinegary, and has a richer color. It makes a perfect Sabbath luncheon dish. —Helen Nash
This recipe is from "Helen Nash's New Kosher Cuisine" by Helen Nash (The Overlook Press, 2012) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Total time includes 2 days for the salmon to marinate.
Try using a mandoline to slice the onion, as it makes the cutting easier.
Ingredients
- 6 skinless center-cut salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)
- 1 Teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, for greasing the pan
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the marinade:
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 Tablespoons rice vinegar (for Passover, replace with white wine vinegar)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced (see notes)
- 15 dill sprigs, snipped finely with scissors, plus 2 sprigs, snipped, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 200 F (95 C). Grease a glass or enamel-lined baking pan (one that can hold the fillets in a single layer) with 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil.
Step 2: With a paper towel, pat dry 4 skinless center-cut salmon fillets. Season them lightly on both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place them in the dish and bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cooked to your taste.
Step 3: Remove the baking pan from the oven, cover with foil, and let cool completely. (The fish will continue cooking outside of the oven.)
For the marinade:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 4 tablespoons vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Add freshly ground black pepper to taste. Pour the marinade over the salmon, add 1 thinly sliced small red onion and sprinkle with 15 snipped sprigs of dill.
Step 2: Cover the dish with wax paper, then foil and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days without turning.
Step 3: To serve: Bring the salmon to room temperature. Place on individual plates along with some of the marinade and onions. Garnish with 2 sprigs of fresh snipped dill.