Step 1: Preheat the oven to 200 F (95 C). Grease a glass or enamel-lined baking pan (one that can hold the fillets in a single layer) with 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil.

Step 2: With a paper towel, pat dry 4 skinless center-cut salmon fillets. Season them lightly on both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place them in the dish and bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cooked to your taste.

Step 3: Remove the baking pan from the oven, cover with foil, and let cool completely. (The fish will continue cooking outside of the oven.)