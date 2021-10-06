October 6, 2021
To use this as a salad dressing, double the lemon juice and add ¼ cup olive oil. Use on crisp romaine or over a wedge of iceberg. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and blue cheese.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup tahini
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Grated rind of ½ lemon
- 3 Tablespoons water
Directions
Step 1: Put all ingredients in a small bowl and stir until combined. The glaze should be about the consistency of barbecue sauce. Refrigerate covered up to several days.