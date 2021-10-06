  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Maple Tahini Glaze

October 6, 2021
By
Use as a glaze for vegetables or a dressing for salads

Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

To use this as a salad dressing, double the lemon juice and add ¼ cup olive oil. Use on crisp romaine or over a wedge of iceberg. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and blue cheese.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup tahini
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Grated rind of ½ lemon
  • 3 Tablespoons water

Directions

Step 1: Put all ingredients in a small bowl and stir until combined. The glaze should be about the consistency of barbecue sauce. Refrigerate covered up to several days.

