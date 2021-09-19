This maple pecan bark makes a great holiday gift for friends and neighbors—or a simple treat to have on hand for guests.
This recipe is from Epcot's Holidays Around the World, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
Total time includes cooling time.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups pecans
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 1 Cup butter
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maple sugar
Directions
Step 1: In a medium pan, combine 3/4 cup pecans and 1 teaspoon sea salt. Toast over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 to 2 minutes, until brown and fragrant. Chop into small pieces and set aside.
Step 2: In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 1 cup butter. Once butter is melted, add 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water, stirring continuously until temperature reaches 295 F.
Step 3: Immediately pour onto baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat and spread into a 9-by-13-inch rectangle. Cool for at least 3 hours.
Step 4: In a small bowl, melt 3/4 cup chocolate chips and spread over one side of the cooled bark. Immediately sprinkle half of the chopped pecans and half the maple sugar over the chocolate. Cool for 2 hours, until chocolate is set.
Step 5: Melt remaining 3/4 cup of chocolate chips. Turn bark over and spread chocolate on the other half of the bark. Sprinkle with remaining chopped pecans and maple sugar. Cool for 2 hours, until chocolate is set.
Step 6: Break into 24 pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.