Step 1: In a medium pan, combine 3/4 cup pecans and 1 teaspoon sea salt. Toast over medium heat, stirring constantly for 1 to 2 minutes, until brown and fragrant. Chop into small pieces and set aside.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 1 cup butter. Once butter is melted, add 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water, stirring continuously until temperature reaches 295 F.

Step 3: Immediately pour onto baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat and spread into a 9-by-13-inch rectangle. Cool for at least 3 hours.

Step 4: In a small bowl, melt 3/4 cup chocolate chips and spread over one side of the cooled bark. Immediately sprinkle half of the chopped pecans and half the maple sugar over the chocolate. Cool for 2 hours, until chocolate is set.

Step 5: Melt remaining 3/4 cup of chocolate chips. Turn bark over and spread chocolate on the other half of the bark. Sprinkle with remaining chopped pecans and maple sugar. Cool for 2 hours, until chocolate is set.

Step 6: Break into 24 pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days.