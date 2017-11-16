Mantecados

In a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Gradually add both types of flour and continue mixing.

Add the lemon zest, cinnamon and baking soda and continue mixing.

Divide the dough into balls, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

using a teaspoon or your hand, scoop out a little bit of dough and rool into a ball. If the dough is too sticky add some flour.

Place the balls onto an ungreased baking sheet and press down slight to form a thick disk.

Brush the beaten egg on top of each cookie.

Bake until they are light brown, about 10- 15 minutes.