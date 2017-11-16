  1. Home
Mantecados
Traditional Spanish crumble cakes
Nov 16, 2017 | 4:58 pm
By
Editor
Mantecados

Mantecados are similar to shortbread cookies. They are very buttery and crumbly with a hint of lemon, sometimes they are made with slightly different spices like anise.

30
Servings
91
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Cup almond flour
  • 1 Cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 1 egg, beaten

Directions

In a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy. Gradually add both types of flour and continue mixing.

Add the lemon zest, cinnamon and baking soda and continue mixing.

Divide the dough into balls, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

using a teaspoon or your hand, scoop out a little bit of dough and rool into a ball. If the dough is too sticky add some flour.

Place the balls onto an ungreased baking sheet and press down slight to form a thick disk.

Brush the beaten egg on top of each cookie.

Bake until they are light brown, about 10- 15 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
2g
4%
Calcium, Ca
9mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
5µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
5mg
2%
Phosphorus, P
25mg
4%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
99mg
7%
Water
5g
0%
