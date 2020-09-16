Pronounced “LUH-see,” the drink has many variations from sweet, salty, minty and even spicy. Mango lassi blends sweet mangos with plain yogurt, sugar, milk and ice. Some people omit the milk entirely and use ice-cold water to thin out the mixture, but adding milk makes for a richer, silkier drink.
Notes
For the perfect lassi texture, use only regular yogurt and not Greek because you want a drink that’s runny and light, not thick and chunky.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon white sugar, or to taste
- 3/4 Cups cup fresh mangoes or mango pulp
- 1/4 Cup ice cubes
Directions
First chop up the mangos — if you’re not familiar with cutting a mango, they have a large pit inside that needs to be discarded, but you should squeeze it out like a drenched towel into a bowl so you’re not wasting any mango flesh.
Next place the mangoes, yogurt, milk and ice in a blender. Puree until smooth. Taste the natural sweetness of the lassi before deciding how much sugar to add.
Add a couple extra ice cubes to each glass before serving.