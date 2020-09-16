  1. Home
Mango Lassi

September 16, 2020 | 2:32pm
This refreshing drink uses tasty mangoes
Pronounced “LUH-see,” the drink has many variations from sweet, salty, minty and even spicy. Mango lassi blends sweet mangos with plain yogurt, sugar, milk and ice. Some people omit the milk entirely and use ice-cold water to thin out the mixture, but adding milk makes for a richer, silkier drink. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
167
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the perfect lassi texture, use only regular yogurt and not Greek because you want a drink that’s runny and light, not thick and chunky.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup plain yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon white sugar, or to taste
  • 3/4 Cups cup fresh mangoes or mango pulp
  • 1/4 Cup ice cubes

Directions

First chop up the mangos — if you’re not familiar with cutting a mango, they have a large pit inside that needs to be discarded, but you should squeeze it out like a drenched towel into a bowl so you’re not wasting any mango flesh.

Next place the mangoes, yogurt, milk and ice in a blender. Puree until smooth. Taste the natural sweetness of the lassi before deciding how much sugar to add.

Add a couple extra ice cubes to each glass before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving167
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein6g12%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A92µg10%
Vitamin B120.6µg24.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.4%
Vitamin C31mg34%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium193mg19%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg11%
Iron0.2mg1.1%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus154mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium369mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.8%
Sodium72mg3%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
