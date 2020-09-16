mango lassi

First chop up the mangos — if you’re not familiar with cutting a mango, they have a large pit inside that needs to be discarded, but you should squeeze it out like a drenched towel into a bowl so you’re not wasting any mango flesh.

Next place the mangoes, yogurt, milk and ice in a blender. Puree until smooth. Taste the natural sweetness of the lassi before deciding how much sugar to add.

Add a couple extra ice cubes to each glass before serving.