Maltese Lemon-Infused Cookies

In a standing mixer, beat the butter, vanilla, lemon zest and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and continue mixing,

Add the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar in a large bowl.

Form the dough into a disc, cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cut out cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2 inches apart from one another. Decorate with sprinkles.

Bake for 5-8 minutes until golden.