Maltese Lemon-Infused Cookies

These are a classic Maltese tradition. They are pretty thin, crunchy and a little flaky. The slight hint of lemon balances out the lovely buttery texture.
In a standing mixer, beat the butter, vanilla, lemon zest and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and continue mixing,
Add the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar in a large bowl.
Form the dough into a disc, cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.
Place the cut out cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2 inches apart from one another. Decorate with sprinkles.
Bake for 5-8 minutes until golden.