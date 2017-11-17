  1. Home
Maltese Lemon-Infused Cookies
Enjoy these delicate cookies with a cup of tea
Nov 17, 2017 | 10:01 am
By
Editor
Butter cookies
These are a classic Maltese tradition. They are pretty thin, crunchy and a little flaky. The slight hint of lemon balances out the lovely buttery texture.

 

35
Servings
40
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup flour
  • 3/4 Cups unsalted butter, room temperature and cubed
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 egg
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • sprinkles for decoration

Directions

In a standing mixer, beat the butter, vanilla, lemon zest and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and continue mixing,

Add the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar in a large bowl.

Form the dough into a disc, cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cut out cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2 inches apart from one another. Decorate with sprinkles.

Bake for 5-8 minutes until golden.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
6g
5%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
4mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
13mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
49mg
3%
Water
8g
0%
