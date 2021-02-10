By doing a little planning and allowing enough time, you can enjoy homemade corned beef this St. Patrick's Day. This recipe calls for TCM, which is also called "pink salt." According to chef James DeWan, it's a "mixture of sodium nitrite and salt called 'tinted curing mixture' (TCM) — aka 'pink salt' or 'curing salt,'" he writes. "TCM is available online or in restaurant supply stores under names like Prague Powder, Insta-Cure or Morton's Curing Salt. It prevents the growth of the bacteria that cause botulism. It also provides flavor and gives corned beef its distinctive red color rather than have it turn a dismal gray."

This recipe is by James P. DeWan, chef and culinary instructor at Chicago's Kendall College, and is an adaptation of a recipe by his Kendall colleague, chef Pierre Checchi. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.