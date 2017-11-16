  1. Home
Mailänderli
These are lovely, easy and festive cookies!
Nov 16, 2017 | 2:55 pm
By
Editor
Mailanderli
iStock

Mailänderli are lemon-flavored shortbread cookies which are very popular in Switzerland. These are great to make with your kids and cut out all the different shapes you want.

50
Servings
85
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 2 egg yolks, beaten
  • 4 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • zest from 1 lemon
  • sprinkles for decoration

Directions

In a mixer, beat the butter, sugar and salt until creamy.

Add the eggs and the lemon zest. Change to the dough hook attachment and gradually add the flour until it becomes a dough.

Divide the dough into 2 balls, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll out your dough to 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough with whichever cookie cutters you choose. Add sprinkles on top.

Bake for 12-20 minutes until golden brown.

Let cool.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
1g
2%
Calcium, Ca
12mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
12µg
3%
Magnesium, Mg
8mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
27mg
4%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
121mg
8%
Water
7g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.