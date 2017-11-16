Mailänderli are lemon-flavored shortbread cookies which are very popular in Switzerland. These are great to make with your kids and cut out all the different shapes you want.
In a mixer, beat the butter, sugar and salt until creamy.
Add the eggs and the lemon zest. Change to the dough hook attachment and gradually add the flour until it becomes a dough.
Divide the dough into 2 balls, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Dust a large surface with flour and roll out your dough to 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough with whichever cookie cutters you choose. Add sprinkles on top.
Bake for 12-20 minutes until golden brown.
Let cool.