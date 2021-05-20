I had a magnolia tree in my backyard for years before I learned that the petals of the beautiful magnolia flowers that bloom in early spring are edible. They have a delicate, lightly floral taste with a hint of ginger. When steeped in a mixture of sugar and water you end up with a delightful flavored simple syrup that tastes like you've bottled springtime. Use it to drizzle on pancakes or, my favorite, to jazz up seltzer or make memorable cocktails.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1 heaping cup (35 grams) magnolia petals
Directions
Step 1: In a medium saucepan or pot, combine the 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and heat, stirring occassionally, until the sugar dissolves.
Step 2: Stir in the 1 heaping cup magnolia leaves. Lower the heat slightly so that the liquid is at a low simmer; simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Remove from the heat. Allow to cool slightly, then carefully pour the syrup through a fine mesh sieve and into a sterilized bottle or jar.
Step 4: Allow to cool completely, then store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.