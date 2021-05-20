Step 1: In a medium saucepan or pot, combine the 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and heat, stirring occassionally, until the sugar dissolves.

Step 2: Stir in the 1 heaping cup magnolia leaves. Lower the heat slightly so that the liquid is at a low simmer; simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Remove from the heat. Allow to cool slightly, then carefully pour the syrup through a fine mesh sieve and into a sterilized bottle or jar.

Step 4: Allow to cool completely, then store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.