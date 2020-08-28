Macaroni and Cheese Stuffed Vegetable Boats

Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour stock into medium saucepan. Add water to fill pan 3/4 full. Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse pasta.

Meanwhile, halve the zucchini or tomatoes lengthwise. Using a small spoon to scoop out small amount of flesh and seeds. Place vegetables in 11x7-inch pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Heat milk in medium saucepan on medium heat. Stir in mustard with wire whisk. Add flour, basil, oregano and pepper; whisk until well blended. Cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened. Add 1 cup of the cheese; stir until smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Spoon pasta into vegetable boats, mounding as needed. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese then panko.

Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until vegetable boats are tender.