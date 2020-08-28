  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Macaroni and Cheese Stuffed Vegetable Boats

August 28, 2020 | 5:41pm
Hearty zucchini is a perfect vehicle for creamy mac and cheese
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This flavor-packed and creamy pasta is spooned into hollowed out zucchini boats for a delicious and healthy dish. You can also try this with any kind of squash and even bell peppers. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
65 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
508
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup chicken stock, unsalted
  • 1 1/2 Cup small shell pasta
  • 4 medium zucchini
  • 1 Cup lowfat 2% evaporated milk
  • 1 Teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon basil leaves, dried
  • 1/2 Teaspoon oregano leaves, dried
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 Cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1/4 Cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour stock into medium saucepan. Add water to fill pan 3/4 full. Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse pasta.

Meanwhile, halve the zucchini or tomatoes lengthwise. Using a small spoon to scoop out small amount of flesh and seeds. Place vegetables in 11x7-inch pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Heat milk in medium saucepan on medium heat. Stir in mustard with wire whisk. Add flour, basil, oregano and pepper; whisk until well blended. Cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened. Add 1 cup of the cheese; stir until smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Spoon pasta into vegetable boats, mounding as needed. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese then panko.

Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until vegetable boats are tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving508
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated13g65%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A192µg21%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.4%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.2%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin D2µg10%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium551mg55%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)76µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)76µg19%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium89mg21%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus531mg76%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium898mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg51.9%
Sodium509mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water311gN/A
Zinc3mg32%
Tags
best recipes