Macaroni and Cheese Stuffed Vegetable Boats

This flavor-packed and creamy pasta is spooned into hollowed out zucchini boats for a delicious and healthy dish. You can also try this with any kind of squash and even bell peppers.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup chicken stock, unsalted
- 1 1/2 Cup small shell pasta
- 4 medium zucchini
- 1 Cup lowfat 2% evaporated milk
- 1 Teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 Tablespoon flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon basil leaves, dried
- 1/2 Teaspoon oregano leaves, dried
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 Cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
- 1/4 Cup panko bread crumbs
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour stock into medium saucepan. Add water to fill pan 3/4 full. Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse pasta.
Meanwhile, halve the zucchini or tomatoes lengthwise. Using a small spoon to scoop out small amount of flesh and seeds. Place vegetables in 11x7-inch pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Heat milk in medium saucepan on medium heat. Stir in mustard with wire whisk. Add flour, basil, oregano and pepper; whisk until well blended. Cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened. Add 1 cup of the cheese; stir until smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Spoon pasta into vegetable boats, mounding as needed. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese then panko.
Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until vegetable boats are tender.