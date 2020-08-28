Macaroni and Cheese Primavera

Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package for al dente pasta, adding broccoli during the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking. Rinse under cold water; drain well.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F. Melt butter in same saucepan on medium heat. Sprinkle with flour and spices. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses until melted and smooth. Add macaroni, broccoli and tomatoes; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Mix panko and Asiago cheese. Sprinkle evenly over top.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.