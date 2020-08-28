Macaroni and Cheese Primavera

This ultimate comfort food gets a contemporary twist vegetables, sage, rosemary and a generous topping of panko bread crumbs and Asiago cheese.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces elbow macaroni
- 2 Cups small broccoli florets
- 3 Teaspoons butter
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Teaspoon rubbed sage
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon rosemary leaves
- 2 Cups milk
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 Cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded
- 2 Cups grape tomatoes, quartered
- 1/2 Cup panko Japanese bread crumbs
- 1/4 Cup grated asiago cheese
Directions
Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package for al dente pasta, adding broccoli during the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking. Rinse under cold water; drain well.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F. Melt butter in same saucepan on medium heat. Sprinkle with flour and spices. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses until melted and smooth. Add macaroni, broccoli and tomatoes; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Mix panko and Asiago cheese. Sprinkle evenly over top.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.