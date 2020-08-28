  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Macaroni and Cheese Primavera

August 28, 2020 | 5:21pm
Contemporary twist on classic mac and cheese
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This ultimate comfort food gets a contemporary twist vegetables, sage, rosemary and a generous topping of panko bread crumbs and Asiago cheese.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
60 m
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
611
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces elbow macaroni
  • 2 Cups small broccoli florets
  • 3 Teaspoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Teaspoon rubbed sage
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon rosemary leaves
  • 2 Cups milk
  • 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 Cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded
  • 2 Cups grape tomatoes, quartered
  • 1/2 Cup panko Japanese bread crumbs
  • 1/4 Cup grated asiago cheese

Directions

Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package for al dente pasta, adding broccoli during the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking. Rinse under cold water; drain well.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F. Melt butter in same saucepan on medium heat. Sprinkle with flour and spices. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses until melted and smooth. Add macaroni, broccoli and tomatoes; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Mix panko and Asiago cheese. Sprinkle evenly over top.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

  

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving611
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated20g99%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein32g64%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A305µg34%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.9%
Vitamin C25mg27%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.2%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium796mg80%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)67µg17%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus602mg86%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium489mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg45.3%
Sodium703mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water182gN/A
Zinc4mg36%
