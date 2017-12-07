  1. Home
Mac ‘n’ Cheese With Smoked Gouda Crunch
This is one of the best mac 'n' cheese recipes you will ever taste!
Dec 7, 2017 | 2:53 pm
By
Editor
Food Network star, Chef Marc Murphy (Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games) put together a new twist on a few tried-and-true holiday staples like this mac 'n' cheese, and thankfully, they can each be made in an hour or less!

6
Servings
830
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 cup white American cheese, diced (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup Gouda, grated (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated (at room temperature)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 cups Triscuit Smoked Gouda Crackers, pulverized

Directions

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Cook elbow macaroni in salted water, according to package directions, until al dente. Drain well and let cool.

In a medium saucepan, warm milk over low heat.

In a separate heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add rosemary and let cook for 5 minutes, until fragrant. Add flour to butter and stir until incorporated. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly and ensuring mixture doesn’t brown.

Add warm milk, continuing to stir as sauce thickens. Add cheeses and whisk while béchamel is still on stove. Lower heat and make sure sauce does not boil after cheese is added.

Fold cooked pasta into sauce with heat still on low. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer mac ‘n’ cheese into ovenproof dish. Top with pulverized Triscuit Smoked Gouda Crackers and bake for 10 minutes.

Serve warm.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
31g
44%
Sugar
21g
23%
Saturated Fat
16g
67%
Cholesterol
75mg
25%
Carbohydrate, by difference
100g
77%
Protein
36g
78%
Vitamin A, RAE
133µg
19%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
3mg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
742mg
74%
Choline, total
25mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Folate, total
62µg
16%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
77mg
24%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
554mg
79%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
19µg
35%
Sodium, Na
1509mg
100%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
159g
6%
Zinc, Zn
5mg
63%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.