Mac ‘n’ Cheese With Smoked Gouda Crunch

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Cook elbow macaroni in salted water, according to package directions, until al dente. Drain well and let cool.

In a medium saucepan, warm milk over low heat.

In a separate heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add rosemary and let cook for 5 minutes, until fragrant. Add flour to butter and stir until incorporated. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly and ensuring mixture doesn’t brown.

Add warm milk, continuing to stir as sauce thickens. Add cheeses and whisk while béchamel is still on stove. Lower heat and make sure sauce does not boil after cheese is added.

Fold cooked pasta into sauce with heat still on low. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer mac ‘n’ cheese into ovenproof dish. Top with pulverized Triscuit Smoked Gouda Crackers and bake for 10 minutes.

Serve warm.