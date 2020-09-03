Mac 'N' Cheese Hot Dogs

September 3, 2020 | 4:45pm
Alice Day/Shutterstock
This mac and cheese recipe is not only easy to make, but also combines hot dogs and macaroni to make something even more powerful.
This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.
Ingredients
- 6 hot dogs
- 3 Tablespoons chives or green onions, chopped
- 4 pieces of bacon, cooked and chopped
- 1 package Mac and cheese
- 1 pack of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Hot Dog Buns
Directions
Grill or boil the hot dogs until they are cooked through, and cook the mac and cheese box to instructions.
Place the dogs in a Kings Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun.
Cover them with the mac and cheese, and no need to be shy about it.
Finish them off with the bacon and chives.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving372
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated14g69%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein16g33%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A99µg11%
Vitamin B121µg41.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.2%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.2%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium243mg24%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus231mg33%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium156mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.7%
Sodium745mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.5%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water51gN/A
Zinc2mg21%