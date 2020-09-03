  1. Home
Mac 'N' Cheese Hot Dogs

September 3, 2020 | 4:45pm
Time to combine two delicious things
This mac and cheese recipe is not only easy to make, but also combines hot dogs and macaroni to make something even more powerful.

This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
372
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 hot dogs
  • 3 Tablespoons chives or green onions, chopped
  • 4 pieces of bacon, cooked and chopped
  • 1 package Mac and cheese
  • 1 pack of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Hot Dog Buns

Directions

Grill or boil the hot dogs until they are cooked through, and cook the mac and cheese box to instructions.

Place the dogs in a Kings Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun.

Cover them with the mac and cheese, and no need to be shy about it.

Finish them off with the bacon and chives.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving372
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated14g69%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein16g33%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A99µg11%
Vitamin B121µg41.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.2%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.2%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium243mg24%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus231mg33%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium156mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.7%
Sodium745mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.5%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water51gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
