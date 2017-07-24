  1. Home
Lump Crab Stuffed Grouper With Creamed Spinach
An amazing seafood duo with Lowcountry flair
Jul 24, 2017 | 4:53 pm
By
Blossom's Lump Crab Stuffed Grouper with Creamed Spinach

This jumbo lump crab stuffed grouper is an amazing seafood duo with Lowcountry flair, created by Executive Chef Adam Close of Blossom in Charleston.  Add traditional creamed spinach on the side and it's perfection.

6
Servings
258
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 eggs, whites only
  • 6 Ounces mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon Creole mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Tabasco
  • 3.5 Ounces cracker meal
  • 1/4 bunch chopped chives
  • 1/2 juiced lemon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 6 one inch-thick grouper portions, skin off
  • 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat
  • Creamed spinach, recipe follows

Directions

Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Grouper

Using a small stand or hand mixer, whip egg whites to stiff peak with a balloon whip attachment.  In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients excluding grouper, crab meat, whipped egg whites and spinach and mix well. Fold in egg whites with a rubber spatula. Fold in crab meat very gently. Portion to 2 1/2 ounce cakes, flattened and rounded to 1/2- inches thick “patties.” Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cooking.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Slice each portion of fish in half lengthwise until you are left with two 3oz portions approximately 1/2” thick. 

Working in batches in a large non-stick skillet on medium-low heat, melt butter and brown fish filets on both sides. Be careful not to burn the butter. Repeat this method with the crab cakes until all cakes and fish portions are properly browned but not fully cooked. Sandwich each crab cake between each fish portion and place on a greased sheet pan in the oven. Cook for 10 minutes or until an internal temperature of 150 degrees is reached. Serve with the creamed spinach.    

Creamed Spinach

1 pound fresh spinach (washed and trimmed)
2 cups heavy cream
8 ounces cream cheese
1 1/2 ounce Parmesan
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
salt and black pepper to taste

Fill a medium-sized saucepan 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Dunk spinach briefly in the water, strain and shock in an ice water bath. Once the spinach is cooled, return to the strainer and press out all remaining water until the spinach is as dry as possible. Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat heavy cream to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add remaining ingredients. Purée with a hand blender until smooth. Add spinach to the sauce, simmer for 3 minutes and remove from heat. Serve hot. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
86mg
29%
Carbohydrate, by difference
19g
15%
Protein
20g
43%
Vitamin A, RAE
16µg
2%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
36mg
4%
Choline, total
69mg
16%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
36µg
9%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
22mg
7%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
159mg
23%
Selenium, Se
28µg
51%
Sodium, Na
288mg
19%
Water
77g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
