Lump Crab Stuffed Grouper With Creamed Spinach

Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Grouper

Using a small stand or hand mixer, whip egg whites to stiff peak with a balloon whip attachment. In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients excluding grouper, crab meat, whipped egg whites and spinach and mix well. Fold in egg whites with a rubber spatula. Fold in crab meat very gently. Portion to 2 1/2 ounce cakes, flattened and rounded to 1/2- inches thick “patties.” Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cooking.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice each portion of fish in half lengthwise until you are left with two 3oz portions approximately 1/2” thick.

Working in batches in a large non-stick skillet on medium-low heat, melt butter and brown fish filets on both sides. Be careful not to burn the butter. Repeat this method with the crab cakes until all cakes and fish portions are properly browned but not fully cooked. Sandwich each crab cake between each fish portion and place on a greased sheet pan in the oven. Cook for 10 minutes or until an internal temperature of 150 degrees is reached. Serve with the creamed spinach.

Creamed Spinach

1 pound fresh spinach (washed and trimmed)

2 cups heavy cream

8 ounces cream cheese

1 1/2 ounce Parmesan

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

Fill a medium-sized saucepan 3/4 full of water and bring to a boil. Dunk spinach briefly in the water, strain and shock in an ice water bath. Once the spinach is cooled, return to the strainer and press out all remaining water until the spinach is as dry as possible. Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat heavy cream to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and add remaining ingredients. Purée with a hand blender until smooth. Add spinach to the sauce, simmer for 3 minutes and remove from heat. Serve hot.