A shrub is a syrup made from fruit, vinegar and sugar. Shrubs are sometimes called "drinking vinegars" and make an excellent base for cocktails. The Lucky Roots Cocktail is a delightful blend of mango, dill, lemongrass and gin. Try it the next time you're looking to really impress your guests.
Recipe courtesy of the National Mango Board
Recipe by Tony Pereyra, Bar & Beverage Solutions, The Spirits in Motion.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces lemongrass-infused gin (recipe follows)
- 3/4 Ounces jasmine tea
- 1/2 Ounce honey
- 1 Ounce mango seed dill shrub (recipe follows)
- 3/4 Ounces yuzu
- Lemon-ginger foam (recipe follows)
- Lemongrass, fresh dill sprig and micro flowers to garnish
For the Lemongrass Infused Gin
- 1 1/2 Cup chopped fresh lemongrass
- 1 Liter NOLET’S Gin
For the Mango Seed Dill Shrub
- 2 Cups fresh mango seeds, with mango flesh still attached to seed
- 2 Cups white balsamic vinegar (Champagne or rice vinegar will also work)
- 1 Cup chopped fresh dill
- 2 Cups white cane sugar
For the Lemon-Ginger Foam
- 2 Ounces fresh lemon juice
- 4 Ounces egg white
- 6 Ounces fresh ginger syrup
Directions
In a mixing glass, combine all ingredients (except lemon-ginger foam) with ice and shake well.
Strain over fresh ice.
Top with lemon-ginger foam and garnish.
For the Lemongrass Infused Gin
Combine lemongrass and gin.
Leave at room temperature for about 24 hours, or sous vide for 1.5 hours and let cool.
For the Mango Seed Dill Shrub
Combine mango seeds, chopped dill and sugar, and let sit at room temperature until sugar dissolves and turns into liquid — about 24 to 48 hours.
Add vinegar and let sit for additional 12 to 24 hours, depending on desired flavor.
Taste and strain out all solids.
For the Lemon-Ginger Foam
Combine all ingredients into an ISI Soda/Cream Siphon, and close tight.
Charge with ISI n2o Cream Charger and let cool.
For a thicker consistency double charge with a second n2o charger.
Refrigerate when not in use.