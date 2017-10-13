  1. Home
Loganberry Pie
When you're bored of all the berries, this is a winner!
Oct 13, 2017 | 1:29 am
By
Editor
Loganberries are available during summer months. 

This is a great pie to make if you like something a little more tart. I love this with some sweet pistachio ice cream.

Make this pie using store bought pie dough or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

8
Servings
47
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch) or make from scratch
  • 2 cups loganberries (you can use frozen)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • zest of half a lemon
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.   

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and set aside. This will be used to close the pie.

In a small bowl combine all your ingredients, making sure to coat evenly.

Pour your berry mixture in to the prepared dough lined pan.

Place the top crust over the pie and trim, then crimp the edges.

Cut vents in the top to allow steam to escape. 

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.

Cool on wire rack.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Sugar
4g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
10g
8%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
10mg
13%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
14mg
1%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
15µg
4%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Phosphorus, P
15mg
2%
Sodium, Na
2mg
0%
Water
48g
2%
