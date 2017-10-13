Loganberry Pie

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and set aside. This will be used to close the pie.

In a small bowl combine all your ingredients, making sure to coat evenly.

Pour your berry mixture in to the prepared dough lined pan.

Place the top crust over the pie and trim, then crimp the edges.

Cut vents in the top to allow steam to escape.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.

Cool on wire rack.