Lobster Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 2:30 pm
By
Staff Writer
This is my go-to burger recipe when I'm craving seafood and looking for a quick fix. It's incredibly easy to prepare and also tends to all of those burger lovers out there. 

Ready in
15 m
1
Servings
695
Calories Per Serving
Makes
1 burger

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Pound lobster meat
  • 1/4 Pound chopped shrimp
  • 4 Tablespoons cubed and chilled butter
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 hamburger bun, toasted

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together all of the ingredients until well combined. Form the mixture into 1 patty. Heat a large sauté or grill to medium-high and sear the the patty on both sides until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Serve on the toasted bun with desired burger toppings. 

Lobster Shopping Tip

Seafood shopping is quite easy in the general sense. Rule of thumb: if it smells fishy, don't buy. Fresh seafood should smell mild and more like the ocean and sea water rather than fish.

Lobster Cooking Tip

Looking for a quick mid-week dinner? Seafood is a safe bet. It's quick to cook and simple recipes can get dinner on the table in 20 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
50g
76%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
30g
100%
Cholesterol
409mg
100%
Protein
39g
78%
Carbs
23g
8%
Vitamin A
451µg
50%
Vitamin B12
3µg
48%
Vitamin B6
0.3mg
16.9%
Vitamin C
3mg
5%
Vitamin D
1µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
4mg
19%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
250mg
25%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
46µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
107µg
27%
Folic acid
36µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
12%
Magnesium
81mg
20%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
6mg
29%
Phosphorus
520mg
74%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
438mg
13%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.5%
Sodium
1338mg
56%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
21.3%
Trans
2g
N/A
Zinc
6mg
37%
