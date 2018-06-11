Lobster Burger

This is my go-to burger recipe when I'm craving seafood and looking for a quick fix. It's incredibly easy to prepare and also tends to all of those burger lovers out there.
In a large bowl, mix together all of the ingredients until well combined. Form the mixture into 1 patty. Heat a large sauté or grill to medium-high and sear the the patty on both sides until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Serve on the toasted bun with desired burger toppings.