Loaded Chicken and Potato Casserole

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Peel and dice potatoes. Coat baking dish with cooking spray. Fry bacon and crumble. Dice up an onion. Cook diced chicken in bacon grease for 2 minutes on each side.

Add potatoes, chicken, onion, bacon, seasonings and chicken broth to baking dish. Mix well. Top with shredded cheese and bake for 20 minutes. Top with green onions and bake another 5 minutes. Top with sour cream and enjoy.