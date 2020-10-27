October 27, 2020 | 5:06pm
Photo courtesy of Perdue.
With chicken, bacon, potatoes, cheese and onion, this loaded chicken and potato casserole is about as comforting as comfort food gets.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breast
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 Cup bacon, crumbled
- 6 potatoes, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1/2 Cup chicken broth
- 1 Tablespoon fresh ground pepper
- 2 Cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Cup green onion, diced
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Peel and dice potatoes. Coat baking dish with cooking spray. Fry bacon and crumble. Dice up an onion. Cook diced chicken in bacon grease for 2 minutes on each side.
Add potatoes, chicken, onion, bacon, seasonings and chicken broth to baking dish. Mix well. Top with shredded cheese and bake for 20 minutes. Top with green onions and bake another 5 minutes. Top with sour cream and enjoy.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving958
Total Fat62g96%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated20g99%
Cholesterol105mg35%
Protein35g70%
Carbs67g22%
Vitamin A175µg19%
Vitamin B120.8µg32.8%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C70mg78%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.2%
Vitamin E5mg32%
Vitamin K79µg66%
Calcium464mg46%
Fiber9g36%
Folate (food)94µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)94µg23%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium119mg28%
Monounsaturated31gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg60%
Phosphorus615mg88%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium1767mg38%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.2%
Sodium1231mg51%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg36.5%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water396gN/A
Zinc4mg36%