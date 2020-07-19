Loaded Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Whisk together the flours, baking soda, salt, ginger and wheat germ, if using, in a bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a standing mixer, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about three minutes. Add the eggs one at a time and the vanilla. Gradually add the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the rolled oats, dried cherries and cacao nibs until thoroughly incorporated.

Using your hands, form golf-ball sized cookies and place cookies on the prepared baking sheets, about nine to a sheet. Flatten the cookies with your hands or a spatula.

Bake the cookies fifteen minutes. Cool on a wire rack.