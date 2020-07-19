What if you could pump up the nutritional content of your kids’ favorite cookie? That is exactly what I have done with these Loaded Cherry Oatmeal cookies. Sure, they have butter and sugar, but they also have the goodness of whole grains and antioxidant power from dried cherries and my secret ingredient, cacao nibs.
Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop
Ingredients
- 1 and ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup whole wheat flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon dried ginger
- 2 Tablespoons wheat germ (optional)
- 1 Cup (8 oz.) butter, at room temperature
- 3/4 Cups each granulated sugar and brown sugar
- 2 eggs at room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 Cups rolled oats
- 1 Cup dried cherries
- 1 Cup cacao nibs
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.
Whisk together the flours, baking soda, salt, ginger and wheat germ, if using, in a bowl and set aside.
In the bowl of a standing mixer, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about three minutes. Add the eggs one at a time and the vanilla. Gradually add the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the rolled oats, dried cherries and cacao nibs until thoroughly incorporated.
Using your hands, form golf-ball sized cookies and place cookies on the prepared baking sheets, about nine to a sheet. Flatten the cookies with your hands or a spatula.
Bake the cookies fifteen minutes. Cool on a wire rack.