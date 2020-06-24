Lemon Meringue Angel Food Cake

They call it angel food cake because it tastes divine. This fluffy dessert is light as air and will leave you floating on cloud nine.
Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Notes
Total time incorporates cooling.
Ingredients
For the cake
- 10 Grade A Jumbo Phil’s Fresh Eggs
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar, divided
- 1 Cup cake flour
- 2 Teaspoons cream of tartar
- 11/2 Teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 jar lemon curd (10 ounces)
For the meringue
- 3 Grade A Jumbo Phil’s Fresh Egg Whites (save yolks for another use)
- 3/4 Teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1/2 Cup sugar
Directions
For the cake
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Sift half cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F.
Add cream of tartar, vanilla and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in remaining 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, on high until stiff, glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about a half cup at a time.
Gently spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest oven rack for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and entire top appears dry. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.
Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake; split into 2 horizontal layers. Place cake bottom on an ovenproof plate. Spread with lemon curd; replace cake top.
For the meringue
Preheat oven to 350 F.
In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time, on high until stiff, glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Spread over top and sides of cake, covering completely. Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers.