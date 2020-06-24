Lemon Meringue Angel Food Cake

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Sift half cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Add cream of tartar, vanilla and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in remaining 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, on high until stiff, glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about a half cup at a time.

Gently spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest oven rack for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and entire top appears dry. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.

Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake; split into 2 horizontal layers. Place cake bottom on an ovenproof plate. Spread with lemon curd; replace cake top.