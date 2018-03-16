Lemon Herb Shrimp

Pick up a loaf of French bread to dip into the fabulous sauce with the terrific tasting shrimp. Serve with angel hair pasta for a super meal.
Recipe courtesy of The Healthy Cooking Blog from her book Kitchen 101 Cookbook.
1. Combine all ingredients except shrimp in resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, tossing to coat. Refrigerate one hour, time permitting.
2. Preheat oven 450°F. Place shrimp and marinade on foil lined baking pan. Bake 10 minutes (depending on shrimp size) or until shrimp are done and marinade bubbling. Serve shrimp with sauce.