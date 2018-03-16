Lemon Herb Shrimp

1. Combine all ingredients except shrimp in resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, tossing to coat. Refrigerate one hour, time permitting.

2. Preheat oven 450°F. Place shrimp and marinade on foil lined baking pan. Bake 10 minutes (depending on shrimp size) or until shrimp are done and marinade bubbling. Serve shrimp with sauce.