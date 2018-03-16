  1. Home
Lemon Herb Shrimp

This delicious dish is paleo and keto
Mar 16, 2018 | 12:42 pm
By
Staff Writer
Kitchen 101 Cookbook

Pick up a loaf of French bread to dip into the fabulous sauce with the terrific tasting shrimp. Serve with angel hair pasta for a super meal.

Recipe courtesy of The Healthy Cooking Blog from her book Kitchen 101 Cookbook. 

6
Servings
275
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Teaspoons dried oregano leaves
  • 2 Teaspoons dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 Cup chopped green onion
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 1/4 Cup lemon juice
  • 2 Pounds medium shrimp, peeled
  • salt and pepper

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients except shrimp in resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, tossing to coat. Refrigerate one hour, time permitting.

2. Preheat oven 450°F. Place shrimp and marinade on foil lined baking pan. Bake 10 minutes (depending on shrimp size) or until shrimp are done and marinade bubbling. Serve shrimp with sauce.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
20g
30%
Sugar
0.5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
15%
Cholesterol
191mg
64%
Protein
21g
42%
Carbs
4g
1%
Vitamin A
87µg
10%
Vitamin B12
2µg
28%
Vitamin B6
0.3mg
13.1%
Vitamin C
7mg
11%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
5mg
24%
Vitamin K
37µg
47%
Calcium
103mg
10%
Fiber
0.7g
2.9%
Folate (food)
38µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
38µg
9%
Iron
1mg
6%
Magnesium
38mg
10%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
14%
Phosphorus
375mg
54%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
220mg
6%
Sodium
858mg
36%
Zinc
2mg
10%
Tags
paleo
keto diet
shrimp