Lemon Almond Flourless Cake With Sabayon

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups almond flour and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. Set aside.

Step 2: Zest 2 lemons and reserve the juice from one of the lemons.

Step 3: In a mixer, cream 4 ounces margarine, the zest from the 2 lemons and 4 ounces sugar until light and fluffy. Then mix in 2 eggs, one at a time.

Step 4: Fold the margarine mixture into the almond flour mixture along with the juice of the one reserved lemon.

Step 5: Spread cake batter into a parchment-lined, greased cake pan. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until golden brown and cake is springy. Let cake cool completely before serving.