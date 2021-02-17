Lemon Almond Flourless Cake With Sabayon

You'll want to make this Passover dessert all year long. Delicate cake made with almond flour and lemon zest is topped with a rich sabayon, a sauce made from egg yolks, sugar and wine.
This recipe is by Chef Gabe Garcia of Tierra Sur, an acclaimed kosher restaurant at Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 2 Cups almond flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 2 lemons
- 4 Ounces margarine
- 4 Ounces sugar
- 2 eggs
For the sabayon:
- 4 Ounces egg yolks
- 8 Ounces sugar
- 8 Ounces white wine, preferably Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc
- Lemon slices and mint leaves, to garnish
Directions
For the cake:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups almond flour and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. Set aside.
Step 2: Zest 2 lemons and reserve the juice from one of the lemons.
Step 3: In a mixer, cream 4 ounces margarine, the zest from the 2 lemons and 4 ounces sugar until light and fluffy. Then mix in 2 eggs, one at a time.
Step 4: Fold the margarine mixture into the almond flour mixture along with the juice of the one reserved lemon.
Step 5: Spread cake batter into a parchment-lined, greased cake pan. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until golden brown and cake is springy. Let cake cool completely before serving.
For the sabayon:
Step 1: In a stainless-steel bowl, combine 4 ounces egg yolks, 8 ounces sugar and 8 ounces chenin blanc white wine over a hot water bath on medium heat. Whisk continually until thick and smooth. Sabayon should thick and full of volume.
Step 2: Serve sabayon over cake and garnish with lemon slices and mint.