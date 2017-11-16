  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Lebkuchen
Lebkuchen, also called Pfefferkuchen, is German gingerbread.
Nov 16, 2017 | 12:31 pm
By
Editor
Cookie
iStock

The German variation can be rectangular or round and has a sweet, slightly nutty taste. Similar recipes date back to ancient Egypt. You can dip these in glaze, chocolate or just leave them plain.

30
Servings
100
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup almonds, chopped
  • 1/3 Cup molasses
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup candied fruit, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2-3 Tablespoons milk

Directions

In a large bowl, sift then whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and spices.

In a food processor pulse the almonds, molasses and candied fruit. Continue mixing and add the brown sugar and eggs.

Add the flour mixture and continue mixing until it becomes a dough.

Make the dough into 2 balls and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly grease.

Make the dough into small balls and place on baking sheets. Make sure they are 2-3 inches apart.

Bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.

Let cool.

Whle the cookies are cooling, whisk together the confectioners' sugar and milk. Brush over the cookies.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
16g
12%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
9mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
14mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
69mg
5%
Water
5g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.