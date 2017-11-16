In a large bowl, sift then whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and spices.

In a food processor pulse the almonds, molasses and candied fruit. Continue mixing and add the brown sugar and eggs.

Add the flour mixture and continue mixing until it becomes a dough.

Make the dough into 2 balls and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly grease.

Make the dough into small balls and place on baking sheets. Make sure they are 2-3 inches apart.

Bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.

Let cool.

Whle the cookies are cooling, whisk together the confectioners' sugar and milk. Brush over the cookies.