The German variation can be rectangular or round and has a sweet, slightly nutty taste. Similar recipes date back to ancient Egypt. You can dip these in glaze, chocolate or just leave them plain.
In a large bowl, sift then whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and spices.
In a food processor pulse the almonds, molasses and candied fruit. Continue mixing and add the brown sugar and eggs.
Add the flour mixture and continue mixing until it becomes a dough.
Make the dough into 2 balls and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly grease.
Make the dough into small balls and place on baking sheets. Make sure they are 2-3 inches apart.
Bake until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.
Let cool.
Whle the cookies are cooling, whisk together the confectioners' sugar and milk. Brush over the cookies.