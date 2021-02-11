Layered Cheddar Colcannon Torte

Cabbage with bacon is considered Ireland's national dish. Add potatoes, and you have a threesome that lends itself to a variety of treatments. —Bill Daley, Tribune Newspapers
This recipe is from Margaret M. Johnson's "The Irish Heritage Cookbook" (Chronicle Books, 1999) and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 head cabbage (such as savoy), cored and shredded
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 4 baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Blanch 1/2 head shredded cabbage in boiling salted water for 2 minutes. Drain; plunge into cold water. Drain; dry.
Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add 6 chopped slices bacon; cook until browned.
Step 4: Transfer bacon to a large bowl with a slotted spoon. Toss cabbage with bacon. Add 4 peeled, thinly sliced baking potatoes to the bacon drippings.
Step 5: Place 1/3 of the potatoes in a greased 9-inch pie pan. Sprinkle with 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Step 6: Top with 1/2 of the cabbage mixture and another 2/3 cup cheese. Add 1/3 more of the potatoes, the remaining cheese and the remaining cabbage. Top with remaining potatoes.
Step 7: Cover with foil; bake until potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.