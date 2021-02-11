  1. Home
Layered Cheddar Colcannon Torte

February 11, 2021 | 8:18pm
Try savoy cabbage, considered to be the mildest
Cabbage with bacon is considered Ireland's national dish. Add potatoes, and you have a threesome that lends itself to a variety of treatments. —Bill Daley, Tribune Newspapers

This recipe is from Margaret M. Johnson's "The Irish Heritage Cookbook" (Chronicle Books, 1999) and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
357
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 head cabbage (such as savoy), cored and shredded
  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 6 slices bacon, chopped
  • 4 baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 Cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Blanch 1/2 head shredded cabbage in boiling salted water for 2 minutes. Drain; plunge into cold water. Drain; dry.

Step 3: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add 6 chopped slices bacon; cook until browned.

Step 4: Transfer bacon to a large bowl with a slotted spoon. Toss cabbage with bacon. Add 4 peeled, thinly sliced baking potatoes to the bacon drippings.

Step 5: Place 1/3 of the potatoes in a greased 9-inch pie pan. Sprinkle with 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 6: Top with 1/2 of the cabbage mixture and another 2/3 cup cheese. Add 1/3 more of the potatoes, the remaining cheese and the remaining cabbage. Top with remaining potatoes.

Step 7: Cover with foil; bake until potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving357
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein13g26%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A116µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg43.9%
Vitamin C29mg32%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K50µg42%
Calcium236mg24%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)50µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)50µg13%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus250mg36%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium687mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16%
Sodium554mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.1%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water172gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
Tags
bacon
best recipes
cabbage
cheddar cheese
cheese
colcannon
ireland
potatoes
savoy cabbage
St. Patrick's Day
vegetables
comfort food
baked dishes
