For dinner, sausage made from freshly ground lamb, Kalamata olives and plenty of fresh herbs comes together quickly. Serve the lamb sausage with a robust tomato dipping sauce and a side of basmati rice. Or, remove the sausage from skewers and serve it wrapped in warm pitas topped with the tomato sauce and paper-thin slices of cucumber.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Use coconut aminos (available at Whole Foods or on the internet) to season the dipping sauce if you are avoiding soy. Serve the kebabs with basmati rice, or try cauliflower rice sauteed with garlic, cumin, salt and crushed red pepper flakes.
If desired, substitute gluten-free old-fashioned oats for the breadcrumbs. Simply put the oats into a food processor and process with on/off turns to chop them finely before using.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium leek, trimmed, halved, rinsed, chopped
- 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted crushed tomatoes, undrained
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 3 Tablespoons coconut aminos (or 1 or 2 tablespoons soy sauce)
- 3/4 Teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- Salt
- 1 egg
- 1/2 Cup panko breadcrumbs (see notes)
- 1/3 Cup finely chopped pitted Kalamata olives
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Finely grated zest of half a lemon
- 1 Pound ground lamb
Directions
Step 1: In a dish full of water, immerse 6 (12-inch-long) bamboo or wooden skewers. Let soak about 20 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 medium chopped leek. Cook and stir until leek is softened and a bit golden on the edges, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer half of the leek to a bowl.
Step 3: To the leek remaining in the skillet, add 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted, undrained crushed tomatoes. Put over medium heat, and stir in 2 crushed garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons coconut aminos (or 1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce), 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Simmer until thickened to the consistency of ketchup, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, taste for seasoning, adding salt as needed. Cool.
Step 4: To the leek in the bowl, stir in 1 egg, 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup finely chopped pitted Kalamata olives, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 2 crushed garlic cloves, finely grated zest of 1/2 a lemon, 1 pound ground lamb and 1 teaspoon salt. Use clean hands to mix lightly until mixture is homogenous.
Step 5: Shape about 1/4 cup of the meat mixture into a log about 1 inch in diameter and 3 inches long. Repeat to make 12 sausage logs.
Step 6: Run a skewer through the long ends of the logs, putting 2 sausages on each skewer. Place the skewers on an oiled perforated broiler pan or rack set over a baking sheet. (Uncooked sausages can be refrigerated up to several hours.)
Step 7: Preheat oven to 400 F on convection or 425 F conventional. Cook skewered sausages, turning once, until the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.
Step 8: Transfer to a serving platter. Serve hot with the tomato sauce on the side for dipping.