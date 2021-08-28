Step 1: In a dish full of water, immerse 6 (12-inch-long) bamboo or wooden skewers. Let soak about 20 minutes.

Step 2: Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 medium chopped leek. Cook and stir until leek is softened and a bit golden on the edges, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer half of the leek to a bowl.

Step 3: To the leek remaining in the skillet, add 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted, undrained crushed tomatoes. Put over medium heat, and stir in 2 crushed garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons coconut aminos (or 1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce), 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Simmer until thickened to the consistency of ketchup, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, taste for seasoning, adding salt as needed. Cool.

Step 4: To the leek in the bowl, stir in 1 egg, 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup finely chopped pitted Kalamata olives, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 2 crushed garlic cloves, finely grated zest of 1/2 a lemon, 1 pound ground lamb and 1 teaspoon salt. Use clean hands to mix lightly until mixture is homogenous.

Step 5: Shape about 1/4 cup of the meat mixture into a log about 1 inch in diameter and 3 inches long. Repeat to make 12 sausage logs.

Step 6: Run a skewer through the long ends of the logs, putting 2 sausages on each skewer. Place the skewers on an oiled perforated broiler pan or rack set over a baking sheet. (Uncooked sausages can be refrigerated up to several hours.)

Step 7: Preheat oven to 400 F on convection or 425 F conventional. Cook skewered sausages, turning once, until the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.

Step 8: Transfer to a serving platter. Serve hot with the tomato sauce on the side for dipping.