  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Kümmel Schnapps

By
Editor
The perfect holiday shot
Kummel Schnapps
Carolyn Menyes

Traditionally made for weddings back in Romania, my family's kümmel schnapps recipe is a staple for holiday celebrations. It was added to my family's cookbook by my Opa Menyes. Prost!

18
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Liter Smirnoff Silver Vodka, 90-100 proof
  • 3/4 - 1 cup sugar (to taste)
  • 1 Tablespoon caraway seeds
  • 1 Cup water

Directions

In a small pan, add caraway seeds to 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil until water is the color of tea, approximately 5-10 minutes.

In a seperate pan over low heat with just a splash of water, melt 2 tablespoons of sugar until it's yellow-brown in color.

Place remaining sugar in a large pitcher. Strain caraway and water mixture and add to pitcher. Mix until the sugar dissolves. Add melted sugar and vodka. Stir.

Pour schnapps back into empty vodka bottle and allow to cool. Serve at room temperature.

Tags
vodka
schnapps
holidays

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
10g
N/A
Carbs
10g
3%
Calcium
3mg
N/A
Fiber
0.1g
0.6%
Magnesium
1mg
N/A
Phosphorus
5mg
1%
Potassium
6mg
N/A
Sodium
1mg
N/A
Sugars, added
10g
N/A
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.