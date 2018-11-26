Kümmel Schnapps
November 26, 2018 | 2:07pm
The perfect holiday shot
Carolyn Menyes
Traditionally made for weddings back in Romania, my family's kümmel schnapps recipe is a staple for holiday celebrations. It was added to my family's cookbook by my Opa Menyes. Prost!
18
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients
Ingredients
- 1 Liter Smirnoff Silver Vodka, 90-100 proof
- 3/4 - 1 cup sugar (to taste)
- 1 Tablespoon caraway seeds
- 1 Cup water
Directions
In a small pan, add caraway seeds to 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil until water is the color of tea, approximately 5-10 minutes.
In a seperate pan over low heat with just a splash of water, melt 2 tablespoons of sugar until it's yellow-brown in color.
Place remaining sugar in a large pitcher. Strain caraway and water mixture and add to pitcher. Mix until the sugar dissolves. Add melted sugar and vodka. Stir.
Pour schnapps back into empty vodka bottle and allow to cool. Serve at room temperature.