Kümmel Schnapps

In a small pan, add caraway seeds to 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil until water is the color of tea, approximately 5-10 minutes.

In a seperate pan over low heat with just a splash of water, melt 2 tablespoons of sugar until it's yellow-brown in color.

Place remaining sugar in a large pitcher. Strain caraway and water mixture and add to pitcher. Mix until the sugar dissolves. Add melted sugar and vodka. Stir.

Pour schnapps back into empty vodka bottle and allow to cool. Serve at room temperature.