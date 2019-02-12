In a large bowl of a stand mixer (or mixing bowl if you don't have a stand mixer), combine the 1 tablespoon of sugar, the yeast, and the warm water. Set aside until yeast starts to bubble, about 5 minutes.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm the milk until it hits 98 to 105 degrees F on a candy thermometer. Stir in the shortening until just melted, then remove the mixture from heat and let it cool slightly (about 5 minutes). Add the salt, egg yolks, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar and whisk well.

Add the milk and egg mixture to the yeast mixture and stir to combine. Add the bread flour, 1 cup at a time, and work with a dough hook (or wooden spoon and then your hands) until a soft, moist, dough forms.

Cover the bowl with a towel and let the dough rise in a warm, draft-free area until doubles in size, about 1 hour.

After the dough has risen, punch it down to remove any air in the dough. Lightly flour a work surface. Use a tablespoon to separate into about 18 egg-size balls of dough. Take your palm and roll dough into a ball, then flatten each ball slightly. Place flattened balls on two greased cookie sheets. They should be at least 2 inches apart or more.

Brush the dough balls with the melted butter. Place them back in a warm area and cover with tea towels. Allow to rise for 20 minutes.

To assemble the kolaches:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Using your thumb, make a deep impression in the center of each ball and fill it with 1 to 2 teaspoons cream cheese filling. Let the kolaches rise again for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Sprinkle the kolaches with the desired amount of topping. Bake until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes.