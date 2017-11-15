Kifle Cookies

In a saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a oil. Remove from heat and cool. Combine the syrup with ground nuts and mix well.

To shape the cookies:

Preheat oven to 350F. Line sheet trays with parchment paper.

Roll the dough into small balls. It's best to keep the balls you are not working with refrigerated so they dough doesn't become too hard to work with.

Roll the ball thinkly out and take one teaspoon of the filling and place at one end. Roll it up curving slightly at the ends.

Place each crescent one the pans and bake for 10-12 minutes.

When cool, roll in the confectioners' sugar.