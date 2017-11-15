  1. Home
Kifle Cookies
These traditional walnut cookies are really popular in Hungary
Nov 15, 2017 | 12:55 pm
By
Editor
hungarian cookies

Kifle can be made in a variety of ways, sometimes with a buttery dough, asometimes with a creamcheese dough and at times they even include lemon.

24
Servings
262
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 1 Pound cold butter, cubed
  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 12 egg yolks, beaten

For the filling:

  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 3/4 Pounds finely ground walnuts
  • 1/4 Cup confectioners' sugar

Directions

For the dough:

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, btutter and eggs to make a wet dough

Refrigerate overnight.
 

For the filling:

In a saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a oil. Remove from heat and cool. Combine the syrup with ground nuts and mix well.

To shape the cookies:

Preheat oven to 350F. Line sheet trays with parchment paper.

Roll the dough into small balls. It's best to keep the balls you are not working with refrigerated so they dough doesn't become too hard to work with.

Roll the ball thinkly out and take one teaspoon of the filling and place at one end. Roll it up curving slightly at the ends.

Place each crescent one the pans and bake for 10-12 minutes.

When cool, roll in the confectioners' sugar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
25mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
11g
24%
Vitamin A, RAE
7µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Calcium, Ca
103mg
10%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
62µg
16%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
17mg
5%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
146mg
21%
Selenium, Se
16µg
29%
Sodium, Na
206mg
14%
Water
23g
1%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
