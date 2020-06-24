Keto Cauliflower Salad

In a large pot over medium high heat, bring two quarts of water to a boil. Gently lower eggs into water and boil for 12 minutes.

While eggs are cooking, fill a medium bowl with ice and water. Once the eggs are done, quickly transfer to the ice bath. Let eggs sit 10 minutes before peeling. Once peeled, roughly chop 2 of the eggs and slice the third.

Place the cauliflower pieces in another large pot and fill pot halfway with water. Bring to a boil and cook until cauliflower is just fork tender, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and let cool.

In a large bowl, combine chopped eggs, cauliflower, celery, bacon, green onions, mayonnaise, dijon and paprika. Stir until well combined and the cauliflower is fully coated. Taste for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper if desired.

Transfer cauliflower salad to a serving bowl and top with the sliced egg and a pinch of paprika. Garnish with parsley if desired, and serve immediately or cover and chill in refrigerator.