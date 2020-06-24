Keto Cauliflower Salad

It’s hard to say no to potato salad, but this dish makes it easy. Enjoy all the flavors you’re used to in the classic barbecue dish, but with cauliflower as the base instead of potatoes.
This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry’s
Notes
Be sure to cut the cauliflower even smaller than florets. This gives the salad the perfect texture and consistency.
Cauliflower cooks much faster than potatoes, so you want a light touch here. Don’t even leave the kitchen, because it will be done in a flash! Your cauliflower pieces should be just fork tender, because they'll keep cooking a bit once off the stove.
Ingredients
- 3 Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
- 1 head of cauliflower, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces (see notes)
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped
- 6 slices of cooked bacon, chopped
- 2 green onions, white and light green parts only, chopped
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- parsley for garnish, optional
Directions
In a large pot over medium high heat, bring two quarts of water to a boil. Gently lower eggs into water and boil for 12 minutes.
While eggs are cooking, fill a medium bowl with ice and water. Once the eggs are done, quickly transfer to the ice bath. Let eggs sit 10 minutes before peeling. Once peeled, roughly chop 2 of the eggs and slice the third.
Place the cauliflower pieces in another large pot and fill pot halfway with water. Bring to a boil and cook until cauliflower is just fork tender, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine chopped eggs, cauliflower, celery, bacon, green onions, mayonnaise, dijon and paprika. Stir until well combined and the cauliflower is fully coated. Taste for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper if desired.
Transfer cauliflower salad to a serving bowl and top with the sliced egg and a pinch of paprika. Garnish with parsley if desired, and serve immediately or cover and chill in refrigerator.